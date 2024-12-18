The Rondo: Gio Reyna has his moment, Antonee Robinson's case for best left back, and did The Best FIFA awards get it right?

GOAL US writers discuss Reyna's goal-scoring return, Robinson's remarkable performance, Best FIFA awards and more

As if there weren't enough individual awards to be sorted in soccer, another slate were announced Tuesday. Vinicius Jr claimed the FIFA Men's best player of the year, one of several global awards revealed. It won't do much to quell the noise that always comes around Ballon d'Or voting - and only shows just how tricky this will all be on the men's side as the world moves into the life post-Lionel Messi's brilliance in Europe.

There are more niche things to unpack, too. USMNT's Gio Reyna is back among the goals, and smashed in a wonderful opener for Borussia Dortmund this weekend - but can he stay fit for long enough to it actually matter? Meanwhile, USMNT and Fulham's Antonee Robinson is in fine form, and after a standout showing against Liverpool last weekend, is surely among the best in his position in the world.

And a word, too, for Alejandro Zendejas, who impressed immensely for Club America in Liga MX. The 26-year-old might just have given coach Mauricio Pochettino something to think about in his next few USMNT squads.

It is as chaotic as ever, and GOAL US writers break it all down in another edition of... The Rondo.