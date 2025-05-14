GOAL US and INDIVISA writers look at the Brilliant and Heartbeat kits, and debate where they rank against all-time greats

U.S. soccer dropped two kits this week. They're interesting. One plays it safe, a slight tweak on the generic red, white and blue that has defined the more recent generation of shirts. The other, though, is a bit bolder. Vertical stripes aren't really a thing in soccer these days, but Nike has brought them back on top of a dark shirt. It's different, admittedly fresh - and has brought about quite a bit of discourse in social media as a result.

The U.S. has an interesting history when it comes to kits. There are some classics: the 2014 away kit, the 2012 "Where's Waldo shirt" and the 1994 "denim" jerseys live long in the memory (for better or worse.) But equally, there have been a few duds, the design too often sticking to templates rather than going for something a little more bold and, well, American.

How do the new ones stack up? Are they future classics that will live long in the collective memory? Or is it a question of playing it safe, something ultimately inoffensive?

GOAL US and INDIVISA writers debate the new U.S. kits, and where they rank in the long line of national team shirts.