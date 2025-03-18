The Rondo: Will Christian Pulisic carry USMNT to another Nation's League trophy, is Josh Sargent the answer at striker, and are Canada and Mexico legitimate threats?

GOAL US writers discuss Mauricio Pochettino and USMNT's chances, positional concerns and key competitors

So, this is where it really counts, right? Mauricio Pochettino has been USMNT manager for six months, and after a series of friendlies, these games mean something. It's the CONCACAF Nations League final and there's a trophy to be lifted at the end of it.

The USMNT have done that every time - winning each of the first three editions of the tournament - and if they fail to do so again, might just end up being victims of their own success.

But this seems like a trickier prospect. Canada are good now, with Jesse Marsch at the helm of a solid setup - one that made it to a Copa America semifinal less than 12 months ago. Mexico, too, are finding some form after years in the wilderness. The USMNT are still the strongest team in the region, but success isn't guaranteed by any means.

And the U.S. has a striker problem, thanks to a number of injuries. There are also question marks at goalkeeper and center back. And with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, Pochettino will be looking for answers. The USMNT play Panama in the semifinals Thursday night in Los Angeles, and should they prevail, would face the winner of Canada-Mexico in the final on Sunday.

It all makes for intriguing discussion, and GOAL US writers break it down in a Nations League edition of... The Rondo.