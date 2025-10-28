This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Lionel Messi MLS Rondo GFXGetty/GOAL
Tom Hindle

The Rondo: Debating MLS playoffs, coaching carousel and whether Inter Miami's Lionel Messi is a lock for second straight MVP

It's been a drama-filled week for MLS, with playoff madness, coaching changes and debate over MVP and other league awards

We're basically half way through the first round of MLS playoffs, and so much has happened. As a recap: Inter Miami beat Nashville comfortably in the first of their best of three. Philadelphia needed penalties to get past Chicago. San Diego almost threw it away against Portland - despite being a far superior side. 

Then, on Monday, two coaches - New York Red Bulls' Sandro Schwarz and Colorado Rapids' Chris Armas - were dismissed and third seems set to be rehired at his former club. Minnesota and Seattle tried their best to not score against each other, with the former side winning the first game despite putting three shots on target across 120 minutes. 

And it will only continue from here. LAFC and Son Heung-Min are prepped for a postseason run. There are seven coaching vacancies to fill. Say what you will about the three-game first-round format, but it yields plenty of drama. MLS playoff season is mad, but it is also, for that reason, immense fun.

There are also conversations about Messi to be had here. He extended his stay at Miami through 2028 and seems favored for a second-straight MVP. But should there be some doubt, given the strong play of Anders Dreyer at expansion side San Diego? And did Tristan Blackmon deserve Defensive Player of the Year?

GOAL US writers check in on the state of MLS in the latest edition of... The Rondo.  

  • Chicago Fire FC v CF MontrealGetty Images Sport

    Who has impressed in the playoffs, and who has struggled?

    Tom Hindle: Vancouver were excellent. They are a total mismatch for Dallas, but you can only beat what's in front of you, and the Canadian side got the job done in style. Book them for a comfortable first-round win. Miami were surprisingly comfortable, too, and more controlled than we have seen them in ages. Philly didn't set the world alight, though, which doesn't do wonders for the Supporters' Shield curse propaganda. 

    Ryan Tolmich: All six home teams have, so far, held serve, so nothing to get to panicky about yet. If anything, this seemed a chance for the Portland Timbers to steal one in San Diego, given Hirving Lozano's absence. Instead, they blew their chance by having a player sent off, and that's probably that for them.

    Alex Labidou: Inter Miami weren’t exciting, but they were effective in Game 1. That’s a scary thought because in last season’s playoffs it appeared as if they weren’t particularly good at the little things and Atlanta took full advantage. If they keep on focusing on being mistake free and smart, they could finally live up to the hype. On the other hand, one would expect Philadelphia to be more dominant. Yes, they’re up against an upstart Chicago Fire team led by Gregg Berhalter. But the Union were at home and are the Supporters' Shield holders. This was their chance to signal title intent, but they fell flat.

  • chris Armas Colorado rapids 2025IMGAN

    Were dismissals fair? And which coaching vacancy is most appealing?

    TH: The Schwarz one feels harsh. He's a good coach, and sure, the Red Bulls missed the playoffs. But it's a shame that he didn't get the chance to retool and have another go. Then again, the whole thing about Red Bull organization is that they have succession plans in place, so the move itself isn't an immense surprise. In terms of openings, it's gotta be LAFC, even if it has "Ange Postecoglou" written all over it. 

    RT: When more than half the league makes the playoffs, there are obvious consequences to missing them, particularly if you're a team expected to be among that group. Both the Rapids and Red Bulls are imperfect teams, but both were strong enough to make the postseason. Changes had to be made. As for the vacancies, Atlanta is the clear leader there, given the resources, while the same can be said for LAFC's soon-to-be-open role once Steve Cherundolo steps down after this season.

    AL: The way the seasons played out for both the Red Bulls and Rapids were more surprising. Neither made the playoffs, so it was unlikely for either to stay. League wide, the LAFC job is the most intriguing, while New England offers the most potential - if they can improve their transfer track record.

  • Blackmon Vancouver WhitecapsImagn

    Was Tristan Blackmon the right choice as defender of the year?

    TH: Sure? There hasn't been a single standout defender in MLS who you can claim has been a legit difference maker this year. But Blackmon has been solid, and Vancouver are a good football team. The logic adds up.

    RT: Sounds about right. He has been fantastic all year and, in a big picture sense, the club as a whole deserves recognition for their achievements. Blackmon is far from the only standout, as the Whitecaps have constructed a true team. The defender, though, is more than worthy of the nod after taking a huge leap forward this season.

    AL: Mostly, yes, and he’s a testament to perseverance with a breakout year at age 29. Yet, Philadelphia's Jakob Glesnes could have easily won this award as well. There is a case for Co-DOYs here.

  • Bradley Carnell Philadelphia Union 2025Imagn

    Who should win coach of the year?

    TH: Bradley Carnell, by an absolute mile (with apologies to the always excellent Brian Schmetzer and surprise candidate Jesper Sorensen). 

    RT: There are two candidates: Carnell and Sorensen. Both helped their teams wildly overperform expectations, and both have legitimate hopes for MLS Cup. Unfortunately for Sorensen, his case gets dinged, unfairly, because his club spent on Thomas Muller while the Union continued to do Union things. It's not fair, but it likely gets Carnell the nod in what is, otherwise, a pretty even race.

    AL: In any other season, this award would have to go to Mikey Varas. But considering Philly’s dominance with a limited payroll and no major star additions, this has to go Carnell.

  • FBL-MLS-USA-MIAMI-NASHVILLEAFP

    Any arguments against Messi as MVP?

    TH: None. He is the best player in the league, the best player of all time, and just put together the best season in MLS history without really trying. There are some who have said Dreyer deserves it. That's a no. Dreyer is three steps ahead of everyone else on a soccer field. Messi is 500. 

    RT: Messi wins. There are no arguments against it because there is no player even close to what he is in MLS. End of discussion.

    AL: There isn’t really an argument here. But to nitpick, Messi’s supporting cast in midfield and attack are stronger than any team in MLS, by far. It’s easier to have 48 goal contributions when you have Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Rodrigo De Paul all serving you the ball. Dreyer, on the other hand, played with a relatively young San Diego side in its first season and still notched 19 goals and 19 assists. And that’s with the club losing striker Milan Iloski and Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano limited at times. The Dane is unfortunate to be playing in the Messi era, or he’d be walking away with the top player award.

