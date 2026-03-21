"The player whose talent is most underrated": Vincent Kompany heaps exceptional praise on FC Bayern Munich star

When asked after the final whistle whether he was surprised by this strong performance, Kompany said: "It doesn’t surprise me at all, but it always pleases me. Of all our lads, Serge is perhaps the one whose talent is most underrated. Because he’s sometimes injured and out of action. That’s why I’m always delighted when Serge shows just how good he is."

After a mixed pre-season, in which he often featured only as a substitute and contributed just 16 goal involvements (seven goals, nine assists) across 47 competitive matches, Gnabry has become an indispensable first-team regular under Kompany this season. He has scored ten goals and provided ten assists in 34 matches.