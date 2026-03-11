Orange County SC
'The perfect training environment' - Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT set World Cup base camp in Irvine's Great Park
- Getty Images
What happened
The City of Irvine and U.S. Soccer announced the decision on Tuesday in an announcement from Mayor Larry Agran. As part of U.S. Soccer's presence in the city during the World Cup, the federation will partner with Irvine and local organizations to provide community-based programs in April.
Training sessions will not be open to the public during the World Cup, although there will be a welcome event in April ahead of the tournament.
- Getty
Why Irvine?
The USMNT's decision to be based in Southern California comes as no surprise due to their World Cup schedule. The team will open the tournament against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium, which is about 45 miles northwest of the team's base camp. After facing Australia and Seattle, the U.S. will then return to Irvine ahead of the third group stage match, which will also be played at SoFi Stadium. The opponent for that match will be determined by March's European playoffs.
The Great Park Championship Soccer Stadium was built in 2017 and houses 6,500 spectators for Orange County SC matches. The stadium is part of a 194-acre sports complex.
- Getty Images Sport
What was said
“We are delighted to have Great Park as our training site for the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” U.S. Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker said in a statement. “The facilities are simply outstanding and will provide the perfect training environment for our team to prepare to be successful at the World Cup.”
Added Agran: “We are honored that the U.S. Men’s National Team has chosen to train at the Great Park during the FIFA World Cup. This decision reflects the caliber of the Great Park Championship Soccer Stadium and the professionalism of the staff who operate it. Irvine is proud to welcome the players, coaches, and supporters from around the world to our great city for one of the world’s most celebrated sporting events.”
- Getty
What comes next?
Ahead of the World Cup, the U.S. will face Belgium and Portugal during the March international break. The team will also host Senegal in Charlotte and Germany in Atlanta before heading to Irvine in the days leading up to their first World Cup match.
Advertisement