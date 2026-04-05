The Mbappé conundrum at Real Madrid… A magical solution or a technical and psychological crisis?

At Real Madrid, no coincidence goes unexplained and no star enters the scene without leaving a clear mark; yet recent events have raised more questions than they have answered. Between a cohesive team performance in some matches and a noticeable dip in others, the contours of a different story have begun to take shape within the squad.

The main protagonist of this story is the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé, the star whom everyone expected to be the final piece in Real Madrid’s project, and the name capable of making the difference in crucial moments.

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But the irony is that his presence has not been as clear-cut as many expected at the collective level; rather, it has been accompanied by unusual question marks, particularly given how the team’s shape has changed in his presence compared to when he was absent.