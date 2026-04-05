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Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

The dressing room stands by Cancelo… and Barcelona await a gift from Al-Hilal

J. Cancelo
A. Balde
Barcelona
Al Hilal
LaLiga
Saudi Pro League
Portugal
Spain
Saudi Arabia

Portuguese star pushes Barça towards a major sale

The Barcelona dressing room and manager Hansi Flick are united in their belief that Portuguese player João Cancelo should remain with the Catalan club for the coming season.

This follows the outstanding performances the Portuguese player has delivered since his arrival in the winter transfer window.

  • A poignant scene

    According to the Spanish newspaper *Sport*, the scene at the end of the recent match against Atlético was particularly telling, with Cancelo appearing completely exhausted and sitting on the ground due to a series of muscle cramps, whilst his teammates approached him one by one to congratulate him and celebrate a victory that secured the team “half the league title” in the league, in a collective acknowledgement of the success of the winter transfer that provided a stunning addition to the squad, amidst unanimous calls from Flick and the players for him to stay.

    João Cancelo had joined Barcelona last January as a temporary solution, although Flick had initially wanted to sign a centre-back to compensate for Christensen’s absence; however, a lack of conviction regarding the available candidates led sporting director Deco to propose this move, which fitted within the available wage budget.

    Whilst the Portuguese arrived to help with rotation on the flanks, he ended up as the first-choice left-back, capitalising on Balde’s decline in playing time and his subsequent injury.

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  • Excellent performance

    Cancelo put in a flawless performance against Atlético Madrid, which was not limited to setting up a goal with superb attacking skill, but also extended to remarkable defensive discipline and intense concentration – aspects that had been lacking in previous big matches, but he managed them brilliantly in a match characterised by the highest levels of physical and technical demands.

    In terms of statistics, Cancelo created three clear-cut scoring opportunities during the match, delivered five key passes, and was involved in over 70 passes. Defensively, he won back seven balls and made five crucial tackles to thwart Real Madrid’s attacks, cementing his strong influence on the match.

    Read also: Cancelo: Atlético Madrid are as aggressive as their manager

  • The Crescent's Gift

    Flick is delighted with the Portuguese player’s performances and has decided to rely on him as the first-choice left-back until the end of the season, a decision that could have implications for the future, Firstly, by seeking to renew his contract with Barça whilst waiting to secure a free transfer from Saudi club Al-Hilal next June, and secondly because sidelining Balde could pave the way for his departure, with Barcelona indicating a willingness to listen to offers if they are financially attractive.

    For his part, Cancelo stated a few days ago that he would like to play for Benfica in the future due to his emotional attachment to his Portuguese club, but he confirmed at the same time his desire to play for at least another year with Barcelona.

    With mutual interest between the two parties, all that remains is to reach an agreement with Al-Hilal on the terms of the transfer to ensure the retention of one of the most in-form players in the Blaugrana squad at present.

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