The Best FIFA Men's Player award votes: Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Virgil van Dijk and Thomas Tuchel's top picks for 2025 revealed

England boss Tuchel also backed his players with his vote. The German went with Kane as his top choice, followed by Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Dembele only in third place on his list. Tuchel's vote for Palmer should give the Chelsea star a big boost, particularly as the England coach has previously hinted he may not be part of his World Cup plans amid his ongoing struggles with injury. He said in October: "First of all, the most important thing is that he can play without pain, because the groin issue is a very dangerous one to become chronic. This is the most important thing. When he's fit and when he has rhythm and flow, he can decide matches on club level and, for sure, on international level. We know that. There is also with him no problem at all (for me). We clearly understand and see the potential and the quality, but there is also a reality that he was not available in five of the (last) seven camps, so right now there are two camps left before the World Cup."