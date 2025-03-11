'He tells me to f*ck off!' - Sir Jim Ratcliffe admits Ruben Amorim is 'not perfect' as Man Utd part-owner lifts lid on training ground exchanges with 'emotional' head coach Manchester United R. Amorim Premier League

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has admitted that Ruben Amorim is "not perfect" while lifting the lid on his relationship with the Manchester United head coach.