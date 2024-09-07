'Teach Marcus Rashford please' - Wayne Rooney shows he's still got it with stunning free-kick in Man Utd legends match as fans claim he's 'better than our current players'
Fans hailed Wayne Rooney's stunning free-kick for Manchester United legends while claiming he is still better than the current crop of players.
- Rooney scores stunning free-kick for Man Utd legends
- Fans hail club icon
- Urge Rooney to teach struggling Rashford