Siddhant Lazar

'Tactical preparation is important' - Apple TV's Taylor Twellman critical of Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT tactics and training methods after loss to Panama

CONCACAF Nations LeagueM. PochettinoUSAPanama

The well-known broadcaster believes that while some blame does lie on the players, Pochettino’s methods are at fault for the USMNT’s 1-0 loss

  • Twellman questions Pochettino's tactical approach and player preparation
  • USMNT's lackluster performance raises concerns about World Cup readiness
  • Pochettino’s side face Canada in the third-place playoff
