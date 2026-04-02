Talking Tactics: Christian Pulisic's USMNT inconsistency isn't surprising - it’s just who he is

"Things are gonna be different."

At least, that's what Christian Pulisic said. And they might just have to be. After the USMNT's 2-0 loss to Portugal in Atlanta Tuesday night, it was hard to identify what, exactly, could be taken from this game. Manager Mauricio Pochettino shuffled his pack a bit. He made a lot of changes. He benched some big names and rotated out some others.

Chief among his changes - and the only one to really catch the eye - was the deployment of Christian Pulisic as a No. 9 of shorts. Pulisic, it must be admitted, is in a rut. The Milan attacker has not scored this calendar year in any competition and has not found the net for the USMNT since 2024. This is a strange thing for a player so clearly talented, and quite the worrying trend in a World Cup year. And although it would be immensely inaccurate to describe Pulisic as a prolific goalscorer, failing to find the net for an extended period so close to the World Cup is not good.

Yet this is also part of the Pulisic dilemma. The Milan forward is a truly excellent footballer, but the reason he has never quite crossed into that so-called “world-class” bracket is that the numbers have not always matched the talent. He can influence a game in all sorts of ways, but there are still too many stretches where his impact in the final third isn’t there. That does not mean he is suddenly playing badly, or that he is no longer the U.S.’s most dangerous attacker. It simply suggests that this might be who Pulisic is as a footballer, and that expectations should be calibrated accordingly. He can still deliver in the biggest moments, but consistency continues to elude him.