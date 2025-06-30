‘Take responsibility!' - Christian Chivu explains why long delays cause so much problems for players at Club World Cup as Inter boss demands immediate decisions on weather warnings
Inter manager Christian Chivu has highlighted the problems players face at the ongoing Club World Cup due to frequent delays in matches.
- Chivu highlights problems faced due to delays in fixtures
- Six Club World Cup matches have been affected by weather
- Inter to face Fluminense later today