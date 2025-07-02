Sydney Schertenleib: Barcelona's Ballon d'Or hungry teenager hoping to propel Euro 2025 hosts Switzerland to new heights

Pia Sundhage has put immense trust in the 18-year-old as the home nation aim to go beyond the group stage for the first time

Switzerland has some way to go in order to become a real force in the women's game, but it is still a country that has produced its fair share of fantastic female footballers. Lara Dickenmann, Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic and Lia Walti are all Champions League winners and would be well in the mix in a debate regarding the country's greatest-ever women's player, with Ramona Bachmann another name right up there. In 10 years time, Sydney Schertenleib, the youngest member of La Nati's squad for their home European Championship, might well have a compelling case, too.

While that might be a bold statement to make about someone who is still only 18 years old, it is indicative of the talent Schertenleib possesses and the excitement that surrounds her, the kind of which has certainly been accelerated by last summer's move to Barcelona and the performances the versatile teenager has put in since.

In Catalunya, Schertenleib is a small fish in a big pond. She's a promising young talent who is proving her worth and making significant contributions already, but it is the likes of Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati who absorb the majority of the limelight and carry more of the pressure. With Switzerland, things are slightly different. Though some of that still applies, there is also a feeling that she is a generational talent who could help propel this national team to new heights - starting at this month's Euros, to be played on home soil.