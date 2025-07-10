Switzerland stay alive! Riola Xhemaili's injury-time equaliser gives Euro 2025 hosts a last-gasp reprieve as draw with heartbroken Finland sends them into knockout stages
Switzerland have qualified for the Euro 2025 quarter-finals, thanks to Riola Xhemaili's injury-time equaliser, as heartbroken Finland head home.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Switzerland fell behind in the 79th minute
- Sundhage brought on Xhemaili after conceding
- The PSV player emerged as the difference-maker