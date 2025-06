Borussia Dortmund have agreed a deal with Sunderland to take Jobe Bellingham to Germany as the midfielder follows in his brother Jude's footsteps.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Sunderland and Dortmund reach agreement

Jobe to follow in his older brother's footsteps

Leaves after helping Sunderland reach Premier League Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱