Getty
Sunday League team 'trying to tap up' Wayne Rooney after viral 13-0 victory that saw Newcastle cult hero Papiss Cisse score SEVEN goals
Why ex-Premier League stars are representing ninth-tier team
Cisse turned up late for that fixture, meaning that he had to make do with a place on the bench, but showcased his class when registering a double hat-trick. The one-time Senegal international accepted an invitation from former Manchester City midfielder Ireland to take part in a ninth-tier contest in South Manchester.
As reported by The Sun, Ireland has “turned the Cheshire Over-35 division on its head by recruiting an array of former professional players to road worker Kieran Megran’s squad”. Ireland joined those ranks in pre-season as a favour to close friend Blake Norton - who was of the opinion that Wythenshawe “needed a trump card after losing two cup finals” last term.
- GETTY
Premier League title winner graces non-league fixture
Ireland has invited more ex-pros along for the ride, with many of those already gracing a star-studded nine-a-side midweek team. Ireland has said: “I’m turning people away. My phone hasn’t stopped, I’ve got players asking ‘how do I sign up?’ I just want to be wary of not bringing too many people. I want it to be a mix of the proper old vets with maybe four or five pros each time. But it is great fun, even as an incentive during the week to prepare for.”
Alongside Cisse and Ireland, Premier League title winner Danny Drinkwater - formerly of Leicester and Chelsea - and EFL legend George Boyd also turned out for Wynthenshawe in their latest fixture. Swansea cult hero Jefferson Montero and Honduras’ all-time leading appearance maker Maynor Figueroa added even more star dust to proceedings.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Ex-England internationals: Who has played for Wythenshawe Vets?
Wythenshawe dismantled South Liverpool Vets 13-0, with Cisse able to miss a penalty alongside his seven goals - while also scuffing a short corner out for a goal kick, much to the amusement of those on the touchline.
Drinkwater, who lived the high life in his professional playing days, said of stepping down the divisions: “It’s obviously a massive contrast. But, without sounding totally daft, there is still as much enjoyment in it. You arrive in your casuals, you’re having a laugh, do a 10-minute warm-up and then you finish the match and have a pint. It’s like estate football. As a kid that’s what you enjoy most about it, going out and having a knock about with the lads and calling it a night.”
Wythenshawe’s squad for the current campaign also includes ex-England internationals Emile Heskey and Joleon Lescott, alongside Oumar Niasse and Nedum Onouha. Lescott has joked about giving a good hiding to those who once fired abuse from the terraces: “They’re the people who gave us stick as professionals! So I don’t feel that bad. Listen, we’re not there to showboat, the Vets are a great bunch of lads and we have to be respectful to them.”
- Getty
Rooney next? Man Utd legend is a local
Wythenshawe’s ranks include £132 million ($173m) worth of transfer fees, 15 major trophies, over 1,800 Premier League appearances, 223 top-flight goals and 400 international caps. There is the promise of more to come, with sights being set on Manchester United legend Rooney.
Drinkwater said of getting the Red Devils’ all-time leading scorer involved: “Rooney, yeah? Imagine that, that would be unreal. Rooney in the No.10 slot - wouldn’t be bad, that! I’d be happy to watch from the sidelines.”
Ex-England captain Rooney may be open to an invitation having already graced a number of exhibition games since hanging up his boots. He has opted against making a return to management on the back of failed stints at Birmingham and Plymouth and is based in Cheshire with wife Coleen and their four sons.
They are preparing to star in a Disney+ documentary series, with it possible that Rooney could bring cameras along with him to a game that sees him trade Old Trafford for Hollyhedge Park.
Advertisement