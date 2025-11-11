'It's stressing me out!' - Usain Bolt publicly pleads with Rio Ferdinand to help Man Utd fix glaring issue

Eight-time Olympic champion Bolt has admitted to being "stressed out" by United's performances this season. After the Spurs draw, Bolt reached out to United legend Ferdinand with a voice note and pleaded with the former England star to help the club fix a glaring issue.

In the voice note, played on Rio Ferdinand's podcast, Bolt said: "I just watched the United game, one of our biggest problems is when we invite pressure onto ourselves. They're always running back, all we do is invite pressure. Please (Rio), I'm begging you man. Get to the team and say something. You are one of the greatest defenders Man United ever had, please bro, it's stressing me out. I know you have nothing to do with this but tell the guys to pass the ball quicker. Oh my God, bro. They don't know how to defend one-on-one. Shaw is the only one who seems like he understand. All they know is system, lineup and play well. 'They don't know how to step up, push the defender and then go back into your line. I push up (as a defender) and the midfield slots in. Please, Rio, get to somebody."

