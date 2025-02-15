Straight red card for Jude Bellingham! Huge shock as Real Madrid star is bizarrely sent off after chatting with referee in middle of pitch during Osasuna La Liga clash
Jude Bellingham was shown a straight red card for dissent towards the end of the first half of Real Madrid's clash against Osasuna in La Liga.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bellingham sent off for dissent
- Appeared to make a comment to refereeing
- Ancelotti also booked over contentious decisions