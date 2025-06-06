GFX Cristiano Ronaldo Dean HuijsenGetty/GOAL
'Let's see if I can stop him' - Dean Huijsen ready for 'dream' Cristiano Ronaldo showdown and reveals joke with referee about disallowed Spain goal against France

Dean Huijsen is excited for a "dream" clash with Cristiano Ronaldo after Spain beat France to set up a Nations League final against Portugal.

  • Dean Huijsen calls Ronaldo a childhood idol
  • Defender had a stunning goal ruled out
  • Joked with ref: 'You can't disallow that!'
