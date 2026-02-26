'He has to stop' - Edinson Cavani brutally told to retire as ex Man Utd star is booed in Argentina

The statistics paint a grim picture of Cavani's physical decline. Since February 2023, the forward has suffered 13 separate injuries, causing him to miss a total of 36 matches - roughly equivalent to an entire league season. His recent struggles have focussed on persistent lower back pain, which has kept him sidelined for much of the current campaign. While he briefly returned as a substitute against Platense this month, it is clear that the explosive athleticism that once defined his game is a thing of the past.

Ruggeri believes these physical setbacks are a clear sign that the body can no longer keep up with the demands of the professional game. The World Cup winner expanded on his concerns in January, noting: "I know he wants to turn the situation around and wants to do well, that he came to Boca and succeeded. But he has to seriously think about what he can do because his body is struggling. He plays a little while, maybe misses a goal, and I see some people laughing, others teasing him, and I think he is so great that he has to make the decision himself, not us. He has to make the decision that if his body can't take it anymore, this is as far as he goes."