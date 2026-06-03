Steven Gerrard used to explain why Arsenal talisman Declan Rice is not a Ballon d’Or contender ‘just yet’

Former Three Lions striker Fowler - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of BetMGM - said when asked if Rice can become a perennial challenger for Golden Ball recognition: “I like Declan Rice.

“I think when we talk about Declan Rice and how good he is, you compare him, obviously, to the likes of Stevie G. If I'm being honest, I don't think he's Steven's level. That's not me being all Liverpool. I think Declan Rice, since he's gone to Arsenal, he has become a more complete player. But I don't think he's the level that Steven Gerrard is just yet. Look, Steven Gerrard never won the Ballon d'Or.

“It is what it is in terms of his performances. He's been great for Arsenal and he's obviously gone up a notch. But I think he needs to go up another notch, if I'm being genuine in terms of his performances. It does sound like I'm having a little bit of a go, but I'm not. I think Declan Rice is a fantastic player, but I don't think he's on the realms of the Ballon d'Or list just yet.”