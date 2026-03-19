Steven Gerrard slams ‘embarrassing’ and ‘pathetic’ Galatasaray after Liverpool cruise into Champions League quarter-finals

Galatasaray did see two of their players suffer serious injuries at Anfield. Striker Victor Osimhen was forced off with an arm fracture, despite trying to play through the pain barrier, and may have to undergo surgery on the injury. Substitute Noa Lang will definitely go under the knife after suffering a deep cut.

A club statement read: "In the first half of our away match against Liverpool in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg, our player Victor Osimhen took a blow to his arm and completed the first half, but following checks at halftime, he has not played in the second half due to the risk of a fracture in his arm. After the match, under the supervision of our medical team, examinations at the hospital revealed a fracture in our player's right forearm, and it was casted. A decision regarding surgery will be made in the coming days following further evaluations.

"In the second half of the same match, our player Noa Lang, who suffered an injury, sustained a serious cut to his right thumb, and it is planned for him to undergo surgery in Liverpool in the coming hours with the participation of our medical team."