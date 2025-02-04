Steven Gerrard told shock return to former club as manager could 'absolutely' happen as Liverpool legend is tipped by Rangers great to 'go back in' after Saudi Pro League flop at Al-Ettifaq S. Gerrard Saudi Pro League Rangers Liverpool Al-Ettifaq Premiership

A return to Rangers for Steven Gerrard could “absolutely” happen, says Ally McCoist, with the Liverpool legend not ready to give up on management.