Steven Gerrard blown away by Lewis Koumas as Liverpool legend makes massive first-team prediction

Gerrard has called on Iraola to keep faith with Koumas following his impressive full debut against Man City. In a match where the Reds were missing key attacking figures Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak, the young Wales international was handed his first Premier League start against Enzo Maresca’s side. The occasion was a massive test for the teenager, who held his own in a challenging environment at Anfield.

Even though the hosts suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat, Koumas was a bright spark during his 75 minutes on the pitch before being substituted for Rio Ngumoha. Gerrard acknowledged that while the forward is still raw, he demonstrated the temperament required to succeed at the highest level. "I came through Liverpool's academy with his dad,” Gerrard said, as quoted by Wales Online. “His dad was an awesome player, two-footed, different type of midfielder, Jason Koumas. I had some great days with him when we were young kids, when football was fun, before it becomes serious. Unbelievable player, great family."