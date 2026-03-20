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Steven Gerrard brutally told his dream of managing Liverpool is DEAD as former Reds team-mate urges club legend to follow Jurgen Klopp
Gerrard struggled on the back of title win at Rangers
A productive start to life in coaching was enjoyed by Gerrard when taking the reins at Ibrox. He oversaw domestic dominance in Glasgow, with the Gers knocking Old Firm rivals Celtic from the loftiest of perches.
With his stock soaring, it did not take long for the ex-England international to attract interest from his homeland. A move to Aston Villa was made in November 2021, but a largely forgettable stint in the West Midlands lasted just 11 months and 40 games.
Gerrard fared little better when heading to the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ettifaq, as he won only 23 of his 59 games in charge there, and a break from the dugout has been taken in since leaving the Middle East in January 2025.
Various landing spots for the 45-year-old have been mooted since then, with his next move - if one is to be made - considered to be crucial. A route back to Merseyside has not been entirely closed off, but several hurdles have been placed in Gerrard’s path.
Is Gerrard's dream of becoming Liverpool manager over?
Quizzed on whether Gerrard could still take the reins at Anfield, former Reds striker Heskey - speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with ToonieBet - said: “I think that dream is dead at this moment. Well, dying or died.
“You look at how well [Michael] Carrick is doing right now [at Manchester United]. He'd not long come out of Middlesbrough and he'd been in the system for however long. Stevie's got to really be back in coaching, managing and being on the sidelines.
“I think it's finding the right club, finding the right system, finding the right coaches that you've got to work with because it's not always about you. You've got to remember Jurgen [Klopp] was the leader of a pack. He wasn't just that man. He did everything. No, no. He led people to do and he was moving people around and making sure that they were doing certain things and he was giving them autonomy as well to do certain things. It's not always about you. You've just got to get the right people.”
Klopp billed Gerrard at his ideal Anfield successor
Klopp floated the idea of Gerrard being his successor back in 2019, some five years before the German eventually walked away from the most demanding of Premier League posts. Gerrard said at the time that he was “surprised and flattered” to be put in the picture.
He also said at that point of the incessant speculation regarding a retracing of steps to a spiritual home: “I get this question a lot about where I want to end up and what is the ambition and the dream? I don't need to put time-frames on this or that. It will take me wherever it takes me, if that is to the top, fantastic, but I already feel like I am working for a top club now.”
While Heskey has cast doubt over Gerrard’s claims to the Liverpool job in 2026, another former Reds frontman - John Aldridge - has previously told GOAL of why anything could happen: “It’s what steps Stevie takes to get into that position.
“Next step is going to be pivotal for him. I think he’ll come back into the country, but maybe Europe. What he has learned he will take to a more competitive league, with better players and better football, and then all of sudden it can all come together and explode. It could work and happen for him.”
Will Liverpool be in the market for a new boss this summer?
There have been suggestions that Liverpool could be back in the market for a new boss this summer, with Arne Slot struggling to build on the club’s Premier League title triumph from 2024-25 - despite spending big in the transfer market.
Klopp has been linked with a return to Merseyside, despite freeing himself from the stresses of management, but there is no indication that Gerrard - who needs to get back on the coaching saddle - would be considered at this stage.
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