New Fiorentina coach Stefano Pioli said he walked away from Saudi Arabia after a short stint because he craved a more pressured challenge.

Pioli reveals he left Al-Nassr to chase “more challenge”

The 59-year-old said he "never felt so prepared" to return to Serie A

Stefano was officially presented by Fiorentina on Tuesday