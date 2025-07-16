FBL-AFC-C1-ESTEGHLAL-NASSRAFP
Stefano Pioli explains why he quit Saudi Arabia after less than a year for Serie A return as Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-Al-Nassr boss wanted 'more pressure and greater satisfaction'

New Fiorentina coach Stefano Pioli said he walked away from Saudi Arabia after a short stint because he craved a more pressured challenge.

  • Pioli reveals he left Al-Nassr to chase “more challenge”
  • The 59-year-old said he "never felt so prepared" to return to Serie A
  • Stefano was officially presented by Fiorentina on Tuesday
