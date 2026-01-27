State of the Canada Men's National Team - Center backs: Moise Bombito and Derek Cornelius can be elite, but there are plenty of injury concerns

Central defenders don't always have to be elite. Sure, there's the saying about defenses and championships. But this is a Jesse Marsch team, and what tends to matter for his sides - high pressing and all - is both athleticism and smarts. The best of his sides over the years haven't always been gifted with world-class center backs. But all of them have been good in the air and difficult to play against 1v1. It sounds reductive, but sometimes you just need big guys who can win tackles.

And that's what Canada have here. Moise Bombito and Derek Cornelius, Canada's first-choice center back pairing offers a fine mix of intelligence and athleticism. Bombito is lightning quick and tidy in possession. Cornelius is immense in a tackle and a surprisingly good dribbler for his size. Piece them together, and there is a pretty solid center back duo.

There's depth beneath them, too. Marsch will probably be able to take four or five center backs to the World Cup, and in a pool that includes Luc De Fougerolles, Joel Waterman, Kamal Miller, and Alfie Jones, he has plenty of options to choose from - as well as some reliable veteran leadership. Canada have star power at striker and full back. But in central defense they have reliability. And that might just be more valuable than anything anyone else can provide.

GOAL takes a look at Canada's center backs as it continues a detailed look at Les Rouges' player pool ahead of the 2026 World Cup...