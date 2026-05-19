Spygate! Southampton expelled from Championship play-off final & docked four points as Middlesbrough earn second shot at promotion to the Premier League

According to the English Football League (EFL), Southampton have been removed from the post-season promotion race with immediate effect, completely nullifying their recent play-off semi-final victory. The Saints had originally defeated Middlesbrough to secure their spot in the lucrative Wembley final against Hull City. However, an Independent Disciplinary Commission expelled the club after they admitted to multiple breaches of EFL regulations regarding the unauthorised filming of opponents' training sessions, including those of the very team they knocked out. In addition to the expulsion, which allows Middlesbrough to take their place, Southampton have received a four-point deduction that will be applied to the 2026-27 Championship table, alongside a formal reprimand. The charges initially arose on May 8, with further breaches identified later involving fixtures against Oxford United, Ipswich Town, and Middlesbrough throughout the 2025-26 campaign.