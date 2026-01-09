Getty Images Sport
Spurs close in on €15m Brazilian full-back Souza as beleaguered Thomas Frank seeks January reinforcements
Spurs close in on new signing
Spurs are, per Fabrizio Romano, closing in on the signing of Souza from Santos. The two sides have agreed a deal worth around €15 million (£13m) and have reached an agreement over personal terms, and he is now set to become the club's first signing of the January window. Spurs have endured a dismal season and currently sit 14th in the Premier League table, leading to speculation over the future of manager Thomas Frank. However, he is now attempting to provide depth in defence, and the signing of Souza will allow Djed Spence to compete with Pedro Porro at right-back, with Destiny Udogie now gaining a specialist back-up; Spence had previously worked at left-back, despite being right-footed.
'He is very impressive'
South American football expert Tim Vickery has given context to Spurs' pursuit, explaining that Souza is already on the radar of Carlo Ancelotti for Brazil's squad at the 2026 World Cup in the summer.
He told Sky Sports: "He is very impressive. He is a 19-year-old left-back, very physically strong. Great footballer and very versatile. He defends well and attacks well.
"Can go on the outside and can also cut in on the inside. He has had a difficult debut season, playing for Santos in a relegation battle and they only just avoided relegation.
"Santos, on the one hand, you have the tradition of Pele and the greatest club side in the world at one point but on the other side they represent a small city. The fans are so demanding.
"For him to come through, fighting relegation, and doing very well, it speaks volumes. He is already on the radar of Carlo Ancelotti for the Brazil team."
Frank's defiance
Frank insists he is not worried about his Spurs future despite winning just one of their last six games in all competitions.
Speaking after their 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth, he said, when asked about the fact that his players had confronted supporters at full-time: “I haven't seen that situation, that's one thing. I think it's fair to say everyone involved in Tottenham - players, staff, fans, everyone - this is a tough one to take today. I think hopefully everyone can see how hard it works to get everything in the right direction. I think overall the performance was good, especially in the second half, and again where we deserved to get more. That is extremely painful to be part of so, of course, people are frustrated, I'm frustrated.”
He added that he is hoping to see reinforcements recruited: “As I said, quite a few times we are in the market, the club is working very hard. It's difficult in January, and we need to get players in that can improve the squad.”
What comes next?
Spurs face Aston Villa in the FA Cup this weekend as they bid to make an impact in the world's oldest cup competition. Souza is unlikely to arrive in time to play, but could be in the squad for next week's clash against West Ham in a vital London derby. The Hammers are in the relegation zone, and Spurs will be desperate to further their woes. As it stands, the north London club sit 13 points clear of their city rivals, and are only eight points off the top four, meaning a winning run in the league could well see Frank's fortunes transformed. Souza will hope to play a role in that turnaround once he arrives in north London.
