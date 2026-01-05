Getty Images
Sporting KC reportedly set to hire Rapha Wicky to replace legendary head coach Peter Vermes
Closing in on Wicky
Wicky is a seasoned coach with experience in the United States and abroad. He played his final professional year for Chivas USA before embarking on a management career that has included stints in his native Switzerland and in North America. Wicky managed the United States U-17 side in 2019, and coached the Chicago Fire from 2020-21.
He would be the first major appointment under Lee, who joined as CSO at the end of last year. Lee formerly served in the same role for NYCFC, where he oversaw an MLS Cup win in 2021. He orchestrated the decision to hire Pascal Jansen prior to the 2024 campaign, who led NYCFC to an unlikely Eastern Conference Final appearance.
Replacing a legend
Wicky will have a tough assignment in stepping in for Vermes, who was one of the defining faces of MLS for over 15 years. The American held a dual manager-CSO role for Sporting KC from 2009-25, before parting ways with the club at the end of March last year after failing to win any of his first six games.
A strong career in Switzerland
Although Wicky never made the playoffs with Chicago, his time in Switzerland yielded considerably more success. He served as manager of Young Boys from 2022 to 2024, where he won both the league and cup in the 2022-23 season. He parted ways with the club the following year.
A rebuild to oversee
The new manager will likely see something of a rebuild of a season for Sporting KC. They finished dead last in the Western Conference last season, and tallied just seven wins in 34 games. They do have some quality to work with, though, with Designated Players Dejan Joveljic and Manu Garcia expected to be key pieces next season and going forward.
