Wrexham Chelsea 2024Getty
Chris Burton

‘Spent a billion pounds!’ - Wrexham go ‘toe-to-toe’ with Premier League giants Chelsea as Phil Parkinson salutes friendly graft in front of Hollywood co-owner Rob McElhenney

WrexhamPhil ParkinsonChelseaLeague OnePremier LeagueChelsea vs WrexhamClub Friendlies

Phil Parkinson has hailed Wrexham’s efforts against Chelsea, with the Red Dragons going “toe-to-toe” with a team that has “spent a billion pounds”.

  • Red Dragons enjoying tour of North America
  • Played out entertaining draw with the Blues
  • Heading to Canada to face Vancouver Whitecaps
