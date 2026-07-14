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'Special player' - Xabi Alonso vows to 'build Chelsea team around' Cole Palmer
Palmer watches England from afar as stats shine
As Tuchel leads England into a highly anticipated World Cup semi-final against Argentina, Palmer is left watching his international team-mates on television. The midfielder, who has earned 14 caps and scored two goals for his country, was surprisingly omitted from the tournament squad.
Instead, he has focused on pre-season training under Alonso, who spoke to BBC Sport about his plans for the star. Since joining Chelsea from Manchester City in September 2023, Palmer has established himself as a talisman. He has made 131 appearances for the London club, scoring 54 goals and providing 32 assists during an outstanding spell.
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Vowing to build around a special talent
Alonso has expressed great enthusiasm about working with Palmer during their first few days on the training pitch. Chelsea struggled last season, finishing 10th and missing out on European football, but the manager believes the squad have a strong foundation to build upon. By focusing on Palmer’s unique abilities, Alonso hopes to spark a tactical revolution at Stamford Bridge.
"So far we have been together for a few days and he has come in with a positive mindset and positive spirit. He wants to enjoy playing football," Alonso said. "He is a special player, a different class with a different quality, and if we help him by building a team around him that allows his talent to shine, we will be closer to success. I am sure of that."
Navigating the Stamford Bridge hierarchy with silverware
Despite Chelsea's recent domestic struggles, Palmer has already tasted continental success in London, winning the Conference League in the 2024-25 season and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2025.
Alonso is eager to add to that trophy cabinet under a restructured sporting hierarchy. Unlike previous head coaches, Alonso has been appointed as manager, giving him a more collaborative role alongside the five sporting directors. He remains confident that this setup will help recruit the right talent to support Palmer. Alonso is determined to align the club’s transfer strategy with his on-pitch vision to ensure Chelsea return to challenging for major honours.
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What comes next for the Blues?
Looking ahead, Chelsea will continue their pre-season preparations with a series of friendly matches before the Premier League campaign begins. Alonso will focus on trimming the squad while fully integrating his tactical ideas around his main playmaker. Fans will be eager to see if this new partnership can propel the Blues back into the top four and secure silverware.
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