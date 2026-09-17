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Priske's anger after 4-1 rout! Sparta Prague boss fumes despite stunning European win
Overcoming an early scare in Armenia
Sparta Prague returned to the UEFA Europa League group stage after a three-year absence with a resounding 4-1 victory away against Ararat-Armenia in one of two opening fixtures played at the same time, alongside the clash between Omonia Nicosia and Celta Vigo. The hosts made the brighter start at the Republic Stadium in Yerevan, hitting the post inside the opening ten minutes and threatening on the counter-attack. However, manager Brian Priske's side weathered the early storm, regained their composure, and eventually took complete control of the match.
The victory marks Sparta's third consecutive win across all competitions as they gradually build momentum and confidence.
- Gurgen Hakobyan
Guddal's aerial dominance decides the contest
Tobias Guddal emerged as an unlikely hero for the visitors, netting twice during the first half to turn the game firmly in Sparta's favour. Both goals came from set pieces delivered expertly by Adam Karabec, showcasing a targeted tactical plan that delighted the coaching staff. Despite his towering stature, the defender scored more goals in this single match than during his entire career in Norway.
"We said before the season that one of our goals was for the defenders to help us in this way," Priske noted regarding the centre-shoeing defender's crucial impact.
Addressing defensive lapses and Brunes' struggles
Despite the convincing scoreline, Priske remained demanding in his post-match assessment, highlighting lingering inconsistencies and defensive lapses during the opening exchanges. The manager also addressed the ongoing goal drought of striker Jonatan Brunes, who has now gone nine games without finding the back of the net. Priske stressed that the forward must focus on hard work and team play rather than chasing goals frantically.
"He must not focus so much on goals, but rather on doing the right things on the pitch," Priske explained.
- Gurgen Hakobyan
Building momentum ahead of domestic duty
Patrik Vydra added Sparta's fourth goal after the break following strong team play involving substitute Matyas Vojta to cap off a successful evening. With the European assignment successfully navigated, Priske and his players immediately rushed to the airport to head back home. The squad must now quickly refocus their attention on domestic matters as they prepare for an upcoming league fixture against Olomouc on Sunday.
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