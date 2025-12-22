United States v Uruguay - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Siddhant Lazar

Spain remain atop FIFA Men's World Rankings as USMNT climb to 14th in final 2025 update

The December 2025 FIFA Men’s World Ranking has been released, showing little movement at the top. Spain remain first after overtaking Argentina in September, with the world champions second and France completing an unchanged podium. The United States climbed two spots to 14th, overtaking Mexico to finish 2025 as CONCACAF’s highest-ranked nation.

  • United States Coach Mauricio Pochettino Press Conference After 2026 World Cup DrawGetty Images Sport

    USA rises to 14th place, reclaiming CONCACAF's top spot

    Under manager Mauricio Pochettino, the Americans have found consistency in recent months, going unbeaten in their last five matches, including impressive victories over Paraguay and Uruguay.

    The USA's rise comes as Mexico drops one spot to 15th, while fellow North American host Canada holds steady at 27th. With the World Cup just six months away, all three host nations will be looking to capitalize on home advantage.

  • lamine yamal-spain-202503(C)Getty Images

    The top 15 FIFA rankings for 2025

    1. Spain
    2. Argentina
    3. France
    4. England
    5. Brazil
    6. Portugal
    7. Netherlands
    8. Belgium
    9. Germany
    10. Croatia
    11. Morocco
    12. Italy
    13. Colombia
    14. USA
    15. Mexico

  • Morocco edge closer to historic top 10

    Fresh from their triumph at the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, Morocco (11th, unchanged) has narrowed the gap with Croatia (10th, unchanged) to just 0.54 points as they pursue their first top 10 ranking since April 1998. The Atlas Lions claimed the regional crown with a dramatic victory over Jordan in the final, continuing their impressive form since their semifinal run at the 2022 World Cup.

    Despite this achievement, Morocco remain just outside the elite group, with the entire top 10 – Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and Croatia – maintaining their positions from the previous ranking.

  • United States v Paraguay - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Road ahead of the USMNT

    While the December ranking shows limited movement, these rankings provide a snapshot of the global football hierarchy. For the United States, reclaiming regional supremacy represents a significant achievement as they prepare for the most important tournament in their history, while Spain's position at the summit confirms their status as early favorites to lift the trophy next summer.

