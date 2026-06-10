Spain waiting on 'best time' for Lamine Yamal return as director allays Barcelona fears over injured star

The relationship between the Spanish federation and Barcelona has often been a point of contention during international breaks, but Karanka was quick to dismiss any suggestions of friction. Speaking from the team's base at the Baylor School, Karanka emphasised that both parties are in constant communication regarding Yamal’s rehabilitation process. The Barcelona and Spain star is recovering from a hamstring injury in his left leg, which he sustained in late-April during a La Liga match against Celta.

“It will be seen when is the best time for him to return,” Karanka explained to the press. “My relationship with Bojan and [sporting director] Deco, although I did not coincide with them playing, is fantastic from the first moment. It is important that there is transparency. We were with the Barca medical services and we are all seeing when is the best time.”