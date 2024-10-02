GFX Info Jenni Hermoso Luis RubialesGetty/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

Spain stars Jenni Hermoso, Alexia Putellas & Aitana Bonmati to feature in Netflix documentary about Luis Rubiales and Jorge Vilda controversies which surrounded 2023 Women's World Cup triumph

SpainWorld CupJ. HermosoA. BonmatiA. PutellasWomen's footballI. Paredes

Jenni Hermoso is among the Spain stars who will feature in a new Netflix documentary about the controversies involving Luis Rubiales and Jorge Vilda.

  • Players boycotted Spain duty before 2023 World Cup
  • Rubiales' kiss of Hermoso sparked more controversy
  • New Netflix documentary will detail all
