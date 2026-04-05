Southampton roast Arsenal fan with quadruple jibe after Championship side knock Mikel Arteta's men out of FA Cup

In the aftermath of the monumental victory, the Southampton social media admin was in no mood for pleasantries. When an Arsenal fan attempted to downplay the result by commenting "fluke win" under a celebratory post on X (formerly Twitter), the club's official account fired back with a devastating four-word reply that set the internet alight. The admin replied: "Enjoy your quadruple, pal." The reply, which quickly went viral, mocked the relentless early-season hype that Arsenal could achieve a clean sweep of trophies - a dream that had already been dashed last month following their Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City. Gaining massive traction across the internet, the post racked up hundred thousands of likes as rival fans joined in the mockery while the Arsenal faithful were left to stew over a missed opportunity to claim more silverware this season.