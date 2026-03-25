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Rahul Chalke

South Korea squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

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All you need to know about South Korea's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

South Korea have already confirmed their spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and, just like Japan, they will be one of the teams to watch from the Asian subcontinent.

After being knocked out in the group stages during their 2014 and 2018 World Cup campaigns, they managed to break that streak by qualifying for the Round of 16 in 2022. However, their run was halted by Brazil in the knockout stage.

South Korea's best-ever World Cup performance came in 2002 when they co-hosted the tournament. Against all odds, they reached the semi-finals and finished fourth, a historic achievement that remains unmatched in Asian football.

Can they recreate that magic 24 years later?

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    Goalkeepers

    In the goalkeeping department for the Asian side, veteran Seung-gyu Kim is expected to lead the charge as the first-choice keeper at the showpiece event next year. With over 80 international appearances and previous World Cup experience, Kim will be the top choice for South Korea.

    Hyeon-woo Jo of Ulsan HD is another excellent option and will be a strong contender behind Kim to start for the national team.

    PlayerClub 
    Seung-gyu KimFC Tokyo
    Hyeon-woo JoUlsan HD
    Chang-geun LeeDaejeon Hana Citizen
    Bum-keun SongJeonbuk Hyundai Motors
    Dong-heon KimIncheon United
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    Defenders

    South Korea have quality players to reinforce their defense. Bayern Munich’s Kim Min-jae has established himself as one of the top center-backs in the league and has also been massively influential for the national team. His presence will be vital in leading the backline for the Asian side on the world stage.

    Alongside Min-jae, South Korea also have the likes of Yung-woo Seol and Tae-seok Lee, who have been exceptional in the wider areas for both their clubs and the national team.

    Yu-min Cho of Sharjah is another reliable center-back and could form a solid partnership with Kim Min-jae as South Korea’s central defensive duo at the World Cup next year.

    PlayerClub
    Min-Jae KimBayern Munich
    Seung-wook ParkShimizu S-Pulse
    Ju-sung KimSanfrecce Hiroshima
    Moon-hwan KimDaejeon Hana Citizen
    Tae-seok LeeAustria Wien
    Tae-hyeon KimKashima Antlers
    Yu-min ChoSharjah
    Yung-woo SeolCrvena Zvezda
    Jae-won HwangDaegu
    Han-beom LeeMidtjylland
    Shin Min-HaGangwon
    Jin-seob ParkZhejiang
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    Midfielders

    In midfield, South Korea have a number of great options. In-beom Hwang has been instrumental for Feyenoord in the Netherlands as well as the national team. Hwang's presence in midfield will be essential for South Korea to provide stability and create chances.

    Al Ain’s Yong-woo Park, on the other hand, will be crucial in maintaining the team’s shape while operating as a defensive midfielder. Talented youngster Min-hyeok Yang of Tottenham could also prove to be a great asset for Myung-bo Hong’s side in the middle of the park.

    Ji-sung Eom and Dong-gyeong Lee are also solid options who could be decisive coming off the bench.

    PlayerClub
    In-beom HwangFeyenoord
    Hyeon-seok HongGent (on loan from Mainz) 
    Min-hyeok YangCoventry (on loan from Spurs)
    Ji-Sung EomSwansea
    Yong-woo ParkAl Ain
    Ho-yeon JungSuwon Samsung Bluewings (on loan from Minnesota)
    Seon-min MoonSeoul
    Jens CastropBorussia Monchengladbach
    Jun-ho BaeStoke City
    Seung-ho PaikBirmingham City
    Dong-gyeong LeeUlsan HD 

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    Attackers

    In attack, the Asian side have some big names at their disposal. Heung-min Son, the Tottenham legend, has been in fine form for LAFC since his move to MLS and will aim to fire his country to glory. 

    Along with Son, Hee-chan Hwang of Wolverhampton Wanderers has also performed consistently since joining the club in 2022 and will be an asset for Korea in goal-scoring situations. Meanwhile, Kang-in Lee, who currently plays for PSG in Ligue 1, will be crucial in the attacking third with chance creation and key passes.

    Hyeon-gyu Oh has also been performing at a high level for Besiktas in Türkiye and could be decisive playing in the number nine role. Similar to Kang-in Lee, South Korea also have Jae-sung Lee, who could serve as a major creative outlet for Hong’s side at the showpiece event next year.

    PlayerClub 
    Heung-min SonLAFC 
    Hee-chan HwangWolves
    Kang-in LeePSG
    Jae-sung LeeMainz
    Hyeon-gyu OhBesiktas
    Hyun-jun YangCeltic
    Ji-sung EomSwansea
    Gue-sung ChoMidtjylland
    Yong-joon LeeGrasshopper
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    South Korea's star players

    As we can see, South Korea boast a well-balanced squad with quality players across all areas of the pitch. If they are to make a deep run at the World Cup next year, their star performers must rise to the occasion. Heung-min Son will be a crucial figure in the attacking third, with his pace, vision, and dribbling ability set to pose a constant threat to opposition defences.

    Kang-in Lee and Jae-sung Lee are also key components of the South Korean attack, tasked with creating opportunities and adding width when needed. Up front, Hee-chan Hwang will play a decisive role in converting chances for Myung-bo Hong’s side.

    In midfield, In-beom Hwang will be responsible for dictating the tempo of the game alongside the disciplined Yong-woo Park, while at the back, Min-jae Kim will be key in leading the backline for the South Koreans.

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    Predicted South Korea Starting XI for World Cup 2026

    In goal for South Korea, veteran goalkeeper Seung-gyu Kim is expected to start as the first-choice keeper at the World Cup, with Hyeon-woo Jo providing reliable backup.

    In defence, Min-jae Kim and Yu-min Cho form a strong centre-back pairing at the heart of the backline, while Young-woo Seol and Tae-seok Lee will be tasked with offering width and support in attack.

    In the midfield, Yong-woo Park and In-beom Hwang will play crucial roles in maintaining stability and dictating the tempo for the Korean side.

    Further up the pitch, captain Heung-min Son, Kang-in Lee, and Jae-sung Lee are expected to form a lethal attacking trio, with Hee-chan Hwang leading the line and responsible for converting chances in front of goal.

    Predicted South Korea starting XI (4-2-3-1): S. Kim; Y. Seol, M. Kim, Y. Cho, T. Lee; Y. Park, I. Hwang; H. Son, J.S. Lee, K. Lee; H. Hwang

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