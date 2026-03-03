South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

South Africa returns to the FIFA World Cup 2026 after 16 years, and with it comes fresh kit excitement as the national team begins a new partnership with adidas starting in 2026. Drawing inspiration from the unforgettable 2010 jersey, the home kit is a symbol of pride during a defining moment for South African football and the new design honours that legacy while stepping confidently into a new era.

While the home jersey has already been officially unveiled, early looks at the away design have started circulating, putting the Bafana Bafana in the kit spotlight ahead of next summer’s tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Ahead of the World Cup kick-off, here’s everything you need to know about the South Africa home and away kits, including what they look like, when they launch and how much they’ll cost.

