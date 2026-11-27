Sources: Brooklyn FC to halt operations for 2027 season, could return to USL in 2028
Failure to meet league requirements
Brooklyn's pause comes after they failed to meet a handful of financial requirements that have been set in order for teams to operate in the USL. The league has been stricter in enforcing financial policies this offseason as it looks to launch a promotion-relegation model in 2028. GOAL initially reported that crisis talks were held between the players and USLPA last week.
Multiple USL League One clubs have ceased operations this season. However, Brooklyn is the first Championship side to pause play - and the first since North Carolina FC shut their doors at the end of 2025.
A struggling team
The news comes after months of struggle for the men's side. They won just five games in their inaugural season. Sporting Director and General Manager Brian McBride left the club on November 13 - shortly after the conclusion of the men's regular season.
They could, however, return to play in 2028. The USL is open to the club continuing play in USL League One if certain financial requirements are met, sources confirmed.
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