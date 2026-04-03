‘I feel more present and grounded’ - Sophia Wilson on USWNT return after maternity leave

Sophia Wilson is allowing herself grace. The 25-year-old U.S. Women’s National Team forward has won championships at every level, an Olympic gold medal, and the prestigious honors of National Women’s Soccer League Most Valuable Player in 2022 and the Golden Boot in 2023 after scoring a league-leading 11 goals for the Portland Thorns.

While every part of Wilson’s game exudes grace, from her symmetrical strides to a first touch that follows the game’s rhythm, it took time away from soccer for her to grant herself some ease.

Wilson announced her pregnancy last year and stepped away from the entire 2025 NWSL season, as well as from USWNT duties. She gave birth to her daughter, Gigi, in September. That moment, and what led up to it, forever changed her both as a person and as an elite athlete. Now, seven months after welcoming Gigi into the world, Wilson has received her first call-up to the USWNT and says she feels she is in a great place.

"I feel like I'm in a really great place right now," Wilson told media members on Thursday. "I think I've taken this journey the right way. I feel like I'm in a really great place and have balanced all the things graciously, because I've seen people before me do the same."