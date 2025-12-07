AFP
Sonia Bompastor rues 'really frustrating' loss after seeing Chelsea's historic unbeaten run ended by Everton
Chelsea dominated but failed to find the breakthrough
Honoka Hayashi's first half strike was enough to separate the two teams in west London on Sunday as Everton ended Chelsea's historic unbeaten run. It was the first time the Blues had lost a league game under Sonia Bompastor, who succeed Emma Hayes at the Chelsea helm last May.
Everton's 1-0 victory in the capital saw Chelsea lose a WSL outing for the first time since a 4-3 loss at Liverpool back in May 2024, a run of 34 matches since they last tasted defeat. After falling behind early on, Chelsea peppered the Everton goal, amassing 30 shots and 79% possession as they failed to find the breakthrough.
And after the defeat at Kingsmeadow, Bompastor lamented the "really frustrating" defeat which leaves Chelsea's title defence hanging by a thread.
'I don't think the players could have done a lot more'
Following the defeat to Everton, Bompastor said: "It’s a really frustrating result. It's tough, but I think if we analyse the performance and look at the statistics, I don't think the players could have done a lot more. Maybe we could have been more efficient again, more clinical.
"We created enough shots, crosses, and we hit the woodwork three times. It's just one of these games where the ball didn't want to go in, and it was tough. If you want to win games, you have to make sure you score goals. I think, again, if you look at our statistics, we are creating enough to win the games, but we are just not being efficient at finishing the chances. I think, for now, what we need to solve is more like how we can get back to scoring goals.
"In the game tonight, we knew we had to be really switched on and focused on the transitions from Everton. I think they scored from one of these early on in the game, and then things changed after we were running after the result."
'We were not focusing at all on the unbeaten run'
While Chelsea's unbeaten run ended at 34 matches, Bompastor added that her side were not thinking about the streak, stating: "For me, we were not focusing at all on the unbeaten run. It was not one of our aims going into this new season. Our mindset was more like we started the new season from zero.
"We haven’t won anything yet. We want to be able to compete in every competition. We want to win trophies. Going into every game, we know it will be tough. This league is competitive."
Defeat at Everton means Chelsea have now failed to win their last three league matches as the Blues struggle in their title defence. Sunday's loss combined with Manchester City's 3-0 win at relegation threatened Leicester means City sit six points clear at the top of the WSL table having won their last nine league outings as they responded perfectly to the opening weekend 2-1 loss to Chelsea.
What next for Chelsea?
Chelsea are next in action at Brighton next weekend as they look to get back to winning ways. The trip to the south coast will be the Blues' final league game of 2025, and they return to domestic action with successive London derbies in 2026 with respective welcomes of West Ham and Arsenal.
The Blues then kick off February with a decisive trip to league leaders Manchester City, in a game that should have huge ramifications in the WSL title race.
City, meanwhile, round off the year with the welcome of Aston Villa next weekend, and start 2026 with a home game against Everton and follow up their meeting with the Toffees with a trip to the London City Lionesses.
