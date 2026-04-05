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Son Heung-min contending with ‘delusional’ expectations in MLS as LAFC superstar matches assist record held by Lionel Messi
Son equals Messi milestone in Orlando rout
LAFC superstar Son Heung-min has silenced any critics questioning his impact in North America by matching a remarkable MLS record held by Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi.
During a devastating 6-0 victory over Orlando City, the former Tottenham Hotspur captain provided four assists in the first 39 minutes of play, becoming only the second player in league history to record four or more assists in a single half.
The 33-year-old’s playmaking masterclass allowed team-mate Denis Bouanga to flourish, with the duo rekindling the chemistry that has defined LAFC's attack since Son's arrival from the Premier League last summer.
While Son is still searching for his first goal of the 2026 campaign, his dominance as the league's primary provider has kept the Black and Gold at the summit of the Western Conference and established them as the team to beat this season.
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Dos Santos slams 'delusional' expectations
Despite the historic nature of the performance, manager Marc Dos Santos was quick to defend his talisman against those who expect the veteran to score at the same prolific rate he did in London. "Sonny has been amazing," Dos Santos said postmatch. "He doesn’t have to score every time. He has to help the team, and that’s what he’s doing, so I see it differently."
The manager was left in awe of the sheer efficiency displayed by the South Korean during the first half at BMO Stadium. Dos Santos added: "[He was] involved in our five goals in the first half. What more can we ask? If people think he’s going to score five goals in every game, it’s delusional... What a performance in the first half... It was savage, the way he played."
Bouanga benefits from Son's vision
Denis Bouanga was the primary beneficiary of Son's incredible vision, netting a hat-trick in just nine minutes that was entirely assisted by the South Korean. This feat tied the third-fastest treble in MLS history, matching Alejandro Moreno’s 2004 record. The attacking synergy between the two has propelled LAFC to an undefeated start through six matches, while Hugo Lloris has kept things secure at the back with six consecutive clean sheets.
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Focus shifts to continental glory
With their domestic dominance established, LAFC and Son now turn their attention to the Concacaf Champions Cup and a high-stakes quarter-final against Liga MX heavyweights Cruz Azul. The Los Angeles club is desperate to secure its first continental title after falling short in the 2020 and 2023 finals. The midweek clash represents a significant test for their star-studded roster as they balance domestic form with the pursuit of a trophy that has long eluded them.