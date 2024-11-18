Paul Pogba wife Zulay birthday 2024Getty/Instagram
Chris Burton

Smiling Paul Pogba joins wife Zulay for birthday celebrations in the wake of having his Juventus contract terminated – with ex-Man Utd star now a free agent

P. PogbaJuventusFranceShowbizSerie A

Paul Pogba was all smiles at his wife Zulay’s birthday bash, with the World Cup winner now a free agent after seeing his Juventus contract terminated.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • World Cup winner released by Serie A giants
  • Free to resume career after ban in March 2025
  • Enjoying spending time with his family for now
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱