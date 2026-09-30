Slaven Bilic rips into 'unaggressive' Croatia after brutal defeat to Spain

The match started in disastrous fashion for the Vatreni, who found themselves trailing almost immediately. Despite a brief moment of hope when they managed to get back into the game, defensive lapses proved to be their undoing. Bilic highlighted the failure to remain disciplined during key moments, particularly when dealing with set-pieces and the sustained pressure applied by Luis de la Fuente’s side. The Croatian backline struggled to contain the fluid movement of the Spanish attackers throughout the evening.

"We can find many excuses. When you concede a goal in the first minute against the world champions, you need a few minutes to recover. We equalized, and when we needed strength, calmness and intelligence to disrupt them, we conceded another goal from a set piece, and maybe it should have been the other way around," Bilic added.

"It shows that we played badly, especially in defense. Our defense did not work. But there is always something positive. Sometimes we managed to overcome their pressure with Kovacic and Perisic, and individually we can find some good things. Beljo played well, not only because of the goal."