Michael Carrick's motivation, Kobbie Mainoo's point to prove and six reasons to believe Man Utd WILL finish in the Premier League's top four

The real challenge for Michael Carrick and United is to back up their dominant performance against the second-best team in the Premier League when they face the very best, Arsenal, at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. And it is even more important that they stay motivated when it comes to their next home fixture against Fulham and then the midweek trip to West Ham that follows.

Carrick might have gotten off to a dream start, but the journey to the all-important goal of qualifying for the Champions League has just begun, and it is going to be an arduous one. Arch-rivals Liverpool are one point and one place above United in that all-important fourth spot that guarantees a place in Europe's top competition.

Finishing fifth might also be enough to seal Champions League football given the dominance of English teams in continental competitions, but United cannot afford to take any chances and rely on results elsewhere. They have been away from the Champions League for too long and need to be in charge of their own destiny.

United's failure to take advantage of other side's failings and enter the top four led to Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher writing off their Champions League hopes as recently as last month. But that was when Ruben Amorim was in charge, and Carrick is now riding a wave of optimism. Keane was telling his Sky Sports colleagues to "calm down" after the derby win, but the stars are aligning for United to build some momentum and seize that top-four spot.

GOAL lays out the six reasons why United should, and will, finish in the top four after all...