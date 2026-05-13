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Six-point deduction for Southampton under consideration amid 'spygate' scandal
EFL charge Southampton as Premier League spot secured
According to The Times, Southampton have been charged with breaching EFL rule 127 after Middlesbrough lodged a formal complaint regarding alleged espionage. The regulation explicitly makes it an offence to observe an opponent's training session within 72 hours of a match. Southampton secured their final spot with a dramatic 2-1 aggregate victory after extra time on Tuesday, setting up a clash with Hull City on May 22 for a lucrative place in the Premier League. However, the English Football League is desperately aiming for the disciplinary case to be concluded before the final, meaning the club face serious consequences.
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FA close Harwood-Bellis discrimination investigation
This 'spygate' scandal was not the only crisis hanging over St Mary's this week. The Football Association had been reviewing referee Andrew Madley’s official report after Middlesbrough defender Luke Ayling alleged that Southampton captain Taylor Harwood-Bellis used discriminatory language referencing his stammer during Tuesday's fiery encounter. However, the FA officially closed the investigation on Wednesday after Ayling formally informed them that he did not wish to pursue the allegation any further. The decision spares the 24-year-old defender from a personal sanction, allowing Southampton to cross off at least one major off-pitch issue ahead of their Wembley trip.
Precedent points to severe points deduction
The disciplinary panel is set to consider the sporting sanction handed to the Canadian women’s Olympic team in 2024 as a potential precedent. Canada were given a six-point deduction by FIFA for using a drone to spy on New Zealand. While Canada claimed the punishment was disproportionate, unsuccessfully citing Leeds United's £200,000 fine in 2019 and Liverpool escaping action after a secret £1 million settlement to Manchester City, their appeal failed.
Because EFL rules have toughened significantly since the Leeds incident, Southampton could face a heavy points deduction next season. Validating this strict approach, the Court of Arbitration for Sport panel’s ruling stated: "The applicants have not persuaded it that the points deduction sanction is grossly disproportionate to the violations that occurred. The highest standards of probity must be met. If they are not, the consequences and sanctions that follow need to be strong and may even be harsh."
Meanwhile, Middlesbrough have instructed their squad to attend a meeting on Thursday morning.
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What next for the play-off finalists?
The coming days are absolutely critical as Southampton nervously await the independent panel's swift verdict. With Middlesbrough reportedly preparing an important witness to allege further spying occasions, the south-coast club must fiercely defend their position to avoid a devastating points penalty before their crucial Wembley final against Hull City for Premier League promotion.