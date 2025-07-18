Sir Jim Ratcliffe takes top Man Utd staff on Icelandic fishing trip - but decides against inviting Ruben Amorim ahead of first pre-season friendly Manchester United R. Amorim Premier League

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe hosted top club officials on a unique Icelandic fishing retreat. Chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox joined Ratcliffe for strategic meetings in the wild – but head coach Ruben Amorim was asked to stay behind and prepare the squad for the Red Devils' pre-season friendly against Leeds United.